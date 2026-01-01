Short fuse, big spark, and a flavor explosion demanding attention. Atomic Thunder Pop is the hybrid infused preroll from STICKS bringing the heat with a high-contrast terpene profile engineered for impact. This potent distillate infused joint doesn't do subtle—and that's precisely the point.



Volatile flavor needs reliable delivery. Unlike other infused joints rolled with stale material that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. That consistency lets the bold botanical terpenes land exactly as designed.



The terpene blend cracks open with sharp lime—aggressive, bright, and impossible to overlook. Sweet cherry provides the core, a dense sweetness anchoring the experience and giving it weight. Raspberry adds gritty texture to the mix, creating layers of fruit-forward complexity revealing new notes with every pull.



This flavor infused preroll runs high contrast in the best sense. Tart battles sweet, bright fights dense, and the result is a taste burst keeping the palate engaged from ignition to finish. Nothing about Atomic Thunder Pop plays safe—it's engineered for those wanting their smoke to make a statement.



The THC distillate ensures potency matches the bold flavor, while the hybrid genetics deliver balanced effects letting you enjoy the ride fully. Named for the explosive experience it provides, this one captures pure energy in joint form. Light it and let it spark.