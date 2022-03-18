Near the banks of the Clackamas River, our new Happy Valley location is the premium cannabis dispensary destination in Clackamas County. Formerly the location of the iconic Country Store, the new Chalice Farms Happy Valley is poised to become an area mainstay and neighborhood favorite. With convenient access at the junction of highways OR 212 and OR 224, our newest dispensary will have all you need for your trips to the mountain, the river, or on your way home in Happy Valley. Find Your Chalice, now in Happy Valley! Chalice Farms is a seed to sale, lifestyle cannabis company based in Oregon. Inspiring the eternal search of the adventurous spirit, embracing community, wellness, and lifestyle, our retail stores provide the highest quality flower and a variety of locally-sourced extracts and edibles. Designed with modern and open floor plans, featuring custom-made live edge burl wood furniture, you’ll enjoy our clean uncluttered atmosphere, making your shopping experience both unique and memorable. At Chalice Farms, you’ll find friendly and knowledgeable Product Specialists ready and willing to offer product suggestions that best suit your individual needs. We are proud to partner with fellow Oregonians, Mary Jane’s House of Glass, featuring a wide selection of their beautifully made, one-of-a-kind glass works of art. We also offer dedicated parking spots, we’re wheelchair accessible, and since we are cash-only, you’ll find our onsite ATMs make checkout a breeze. Discounts are available for OMMP members, and as a thank you to our veterans and seniors we extend specials discounts to you as well. Ask your Product Specialist for details.