Cold air, sharp bite, and clarity stretching to the horizon. Cascade Crisp is the hybrid distillate infused preroll from STICKS channeling mountain energy into every session. This flavor infused joint proves that simple, executed flawlessly, beats complicated every single time.



Precision matters here. Unlike other infused joints rolled with bad weed that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. That attention to craft allows the clean terpene profile to shine through.



The high potency blend combines premium THC distillate with botanical terpenes delivering fruit-forward simplicity at its peak. Juicy red apple lands up front—crisp, sweet, and bursting with that just-picked character. The finish runs smooth and satisfying, letting natural flavor speak without interference.



Like the mountain range it honors, Cascade Crisp is built to inspire. Creative energy flows freely, opening the mind to new possibilities. An energetic lift maintains momentum, while focused clarity ensures actual accomplishment. This infused preroll manages to motivate and ground simultaneously—a combination that's harder to find than it should be.



Nothing's hidden here, no unexpected twists waiting. Just bright, straightforward goodness reminding you why simplicity works. The taste burst lands immediate and honest, the effects arrive reliable and balanced.



Fresh, clean, and as invigorating as alpine air—Cascade Crisp is for those appreciating quality that doesn't need to prove itself. Mountain energy, packaged right.