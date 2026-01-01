Toasted, tangy, and impossibly rewarding. Crater Lake Cookies is the indica distillate infused preroll from STICKS proving dessert profiles can carry real depth and character. This flavor infused joint delivers a high potency experience wrapped in a terpene profile that transforms with every pull.



Details matter. Unlike other infused joints rolled with bad weed that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. That consistency allows the botanical terpenes to perform exactly as designed.



The flavor journey opens savory—toasted bread notes feeling grounded and substantial, a foundation separating this from one-note sweet offerings. Caramelized fruit sweetness arrives next, rich and complex like something slow-roasted to perfection. The strawberry finish lingers warm on exhale, a fruity signature that sticks around.



This isn't your average sweet infused preroll. Crater Lake Cookies balances its flavors with purpose, crafting a fruit-forward experience that rewards attention. The THC distillate delivers potency you can depend on, while the effects bring genuine tranquility: calm quiets the mind, happiness lifts the spirit.



Named for one of Oregon's most striking natural wonders, this indica captures that same sense of depth and revelation. Spark one when you want taste that transcends ordinary and effects that bring you back to center. Substantial, warm, and worth every moment.