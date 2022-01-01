Black Sparrow is a citrusy indica comprised of Black Russian and Trophy Wife. This carefree and relaxing blend will leave you hungry and ready for a nap, so it's best for those days that there is nothing on your to-do list. Savor the heavy, buzzy euphoria Black Sparrow is always quick to provide.



Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.