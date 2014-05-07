About this product
A full gram of premium distillate packed into an easy-to-use syringe, ready for consumption. Load it into your vaporizer, take it as a dab, or use as a bowl-topper! Because the THC is already activated, there is no need to de-carb if you want to add it to your favorite dish and turn anything into an edible!
About this strain
Blackberry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Domina with Raspberry Cough. This strain produces effects that feel buzzy and relaxing. Blackberry has a pungent aroma that smells like fruit and fuel. Growers say this strain comes in a tight leaf struture with frosty buds. Blackberry grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 9-11 weeks.
Blackberry effects
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Grow Op Farms is a WA i502 producer-processor farming copious amounts of top shelf cannabis in Washington State. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and service provided to our 502 retailer clients. The Phat Panda line speaks for itself and is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques, executed by an amazing team.In order to grow the best marijuana, you need the best facility. In 2014 we set out to create something that was going to change the industry forever. Take a look at our Facebook and Instagram feed and see how much, and what we are growing!