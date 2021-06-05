Chemical Sunset is a sativa-dominant hybrid made by combining Orange Zkittlez and OG Chem. The result is an energizing, uplifting strain that provides a rush of physical exhilaration. It's the perfect strain if you have a lot on your to-do list, or if you need an afternoon pick-me-up.



Live Resin is a carefully crafted concentrate made exclusively from freshly frozen cannabis. The plants are carefully harvested, immediately frozen and then extracted into oil in exclusive small batches. This process preserves a complex flavor profile that strongly evokes the character of the whole plant.



Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.