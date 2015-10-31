Ghost OG is a first-rate indica-dominant hybrid. This earthy, lemony strain was bred to achieve legendary potency, and has won awards all over the globe. It is an ideal strain for seasoned consumers with high tolerances, and is known to reduce the user to a puddle of relaxation locked on the couch.



Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.