Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Gluttony Live Rein Terp Sugar 1g

Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
