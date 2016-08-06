Golden Pineapple is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave its user feeling euphoric and highly productive. Its aroma is described as fruity and light, boasting an enjoyable tropical citrus flavor. Golden Pineapple delivers effective relief for symptoms associated with anxiety and stress while still maintaining a physically energizing and mentally tranquil experience. This mood-elevating blend of Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush pairs well with game nights with good company.



Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.