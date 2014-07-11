About this product

Golden Pineapple is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave its user feeling euphoric and highly productive. Its aroma is described as fruity and light, boasting an enjoyable tropical citrus flavor. Golden Pineapple delivers effective relief for symptoms associated with anxiety and stress while still maintaining a physically energizing and mentally tranquil experience. This mood-elevating blend of Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush pairs well with game nights with good company.



Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.