Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Golden Pineapple Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Golden Pineapple is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave its user feeling euphoric and highly productive. Its aroma is described as fruity and light, boasting an enjoyable tropical citrus flavor. Golden Pineapple delivers effective relief for symptoms associated with anxiety and stress while still maintaining a physically energizing and mentally tranquil experience. This mood-elevating blend of Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush pairs well with game nights with good company.
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Golden Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
340 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
