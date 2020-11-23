Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Layer Cake Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Layer Cake is a sweet, skunky indica-dominant hybrid with bodily effects that creep in slowly before overtaking you completely. Before that couch lock settles in entirely, make sure you have plenty of snacks on hand and ready for the munchies! It is popular for its qualities including relief from pain, anxiety reduction, sleep induction, and appetite stimulation.
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Layer Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
109 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
23% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
0% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!