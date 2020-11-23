About this product

Layer Cake is a sweet, skunky indica-dominant hybrid with bodily effects that creep in slowly before overtaking you completely. Before that couch lock settles in entirely, make sure you have plenty of snacks on hand and ready for the munchies! It is popular for its qualities including relief from pain, anxiety reduction, sleep induction, and appetite stimulation.



Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.