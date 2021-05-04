Motor Breath #15 is an award-winning hybrid strain that tastes of diesel and earth. This strain is especially potent, so novice users should be cautious with their consumption.



Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.