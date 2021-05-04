About this product
Motor Breath #15 is an award-winning hybrid strain that tastes of diesel and earth. This strain is especially potent, so novice users should be cautious with their consumption.
Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Motorbreath effects
Reported by real people like you
178 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
76% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Grow Op Farms is a WA i502 producer-processor farming copious amounts of top shelf cannabis in Washington State. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and service provided to our 502 retailer clients. The Phat Panda line speaks for itself and is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques, executed by an amazing team.In order to grow the best marijuana, you need the best facility. In 2014 we set out to create something that was going to change the industry forever. Take a look at our Facebook and Instagram feed and see how much, and what we are growing!