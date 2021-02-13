Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Point Break Gems N Juice 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Colossal chunks of THCA crystals dripping with saucy terpenes. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Point Break effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
17% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
13% of people report feeling uplifted
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
