Delta 8 Gummy 300mg (25ct) offers a premium selection of cannabis-infused gummies, each containing 12mg of Delta 8 THC for a total of 300mg per pack. These gummies come in a variety of enticing flavors, ensuring a delightful experience with every bite. Perfect for both newcomers and seasoned users, Delta 8 Gummies are crafted to provide a smooth and balanced effect, promoting relaxation and a sense of well-being without the intensity often associated with Delta 9 THC. Whether you're unwinding at home or on the go, these gummies provide a convenient and enjoyable way to incorporate Delta 8 THC into your routine.
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.