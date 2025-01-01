Sticky Green – Hash Hole Pre-Roll 2-Pack

The Most Potent Smoking Experience Ever Offered



Prepare for the ultimate cannabis indulgence with our limited-edition Hash Hole XXL Pre-Rolls – 3 grams of premium flower wrapped around a 1g hash core in each massive, slow-burning masterpiece. This two-pack collection features legendary landrace strains transformed through modern infusion technology for an unmatched 90+ minute smoking experience.



Strain Legacy & Specifications

☀️ California Gold XXL (3g)

Core: 1g Lemon Hash Rosin

Total Weight: 4g (3g flower + 1g hash)

THC: 38-42% Total

Burn Time: 100-120 minutes

Experience:



First Third: Bright citrus & earthy spice (flower terps)



Middle Third: Explosion of lemon hash euphoria



Final Third: Deep golden-era body glow



🐉 Green Dragon XXL (3g)

Core: 1g Live Dragon’s Breath Hash

Total Weight: 4g

THC: 40-44% Total

Burn Time: 90-110 minutes

Experience:



First Third: Tropical mango & floral notes



Middle Third: Psychedelic sativa surge



Final Third: Long-lasting creative energy



Unprecedented Features

✔ Two-Layer Construction – Organic hemp wrap over glass-tipped crutch

✔ Gradual Intensity – Effects evolve like a 4-course cannabis meal

✔ Collector’s Packaging – Hand-numbered humidor box with matches

✔ Connoisseur’s Dream – Less than 100 sets produced worldwide



How To Enjoy:



Gather 2-3 experienced friends



Choose a 2+ hour time block



Have water and snacks prepared



Light with hemp wick for pure flavor



Warning: These are the most potent pre-rolls we’ve ever created – not for casual consumers.





read more