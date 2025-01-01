About this product
Sticky Green – Hash Hole Pre-Roll 2-Pack
The Most Potent Smoking Experience Ever Offered
Prepare for the ultimate cannabis indulgence with our limited-edition Hash Hole XXL Pre-Rolls – 3 grams of premium flower wrapped around a 1g hash core in each massive, slow-burning masterpiece. This two-pack collection features legendary landrace strains transformed through modern infusion technology for an unmatched 90+ minute smoking experience.
Strain Legacy & Specifications
☀️ California Gold XXL (3g)
Core: 1g Lemon Hash Rosin
Total Weight: 4g (3g flower + 1g hash)
THC: 38-42% Total
Burn Time: 100-120 minutes
Experience:
First Third: Bright citrus & earthy spice (flower terps)
Middle Third: Explosion of lemon hash euphoria
Final Third: Deep golden-era body glow
🐉 Green Dragon XXL (3g)
Core: 1g Live Dragon’s Breath Hash
Total Weight: 4g
THC: 40-44% Total
Burn Time: 90-110 minutes
Experience:
First Third: Tropical mango & floral notes
Middle Third: Psychedelic sativa surge
Final Third: Long-lasting creative energy
Unprecedented Features
✔ Two-Layer Construction – Organic hemp wrap over glass-tipped crutch
✔ Gradual Intensity – Effects evolve like a 4-course cannabis meal
✔ Collector’s Packaging – Hand-numbered humidor box with matches
✔ Connoisseur’s Dream – Less than 100 sets produced worldwide
How To Enjoy:
Gather 2-3 experienced friends
Choose a 2+ hour time block
Have water and snacks prepared
Light with hemp wick for pure flavor
Warning: These are the most potent pre-rolls we’ve ever created – not for casual consumers.
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
