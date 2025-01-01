Sticky Green – CBD Exxotics Collection (3.5g)

Premium Hemp Flower | Exceptional Terpenes | All-Natural Relief



Discover the CBD Exxotics Collection – a trio of top-tier hemp strains offering rich flavors, aromatic profiles, and therapeutic benefits without the high. Each 3.5g jar contains premium, small-batch CBD flower grown with organic practices for maximum quality.



Strain Lineup

🌿 Bubba Kush (Indica-Dominant)

CBD: 18-22% | THC: <0.3% | Terps: 2.8%+

Effects: Deep relaxation, stress relief, sleep support

Flavor: Earthy coffee, chocolate, and subtle spice

Best For: Nighttime unwinding & muscle relaxation



☀️ Super Haze (Sativa-Dominant)

CBD: 16-20% | THC: <0.3% | Terps: 3.1%+

Effects: Uplifting, clear-headed focus, gentle energy

Flavor: Citrus, pine, and tropical fruit

Best For: Daytime productivity & mood enhancement



🌱 Lifter (Hybrid)

CBD: 17-21% | THC: <0.3% | Terps: 2.9%+

Effects: Balanced calm, mild euphoria, stress relief

Flavor: Herbal, floral, with a hint of lemon

Best For: All-day relaxation & anxiety relief



Why Choose CBD Exxotics?

✔ Farm-Bill Compliant – Legal, non-intoxicating, and lab-tested

✔ Full-Spectrum Hemp – Naturally occurring cannabinoids & terpenes

✔ Smooth & Flavorful – Slow-cured for premium taste and aroma

✔ Therapeutic Benefits – Relief without psychoactive effects



Perfect For:



CBD enthusiasts seeking high-quality flower



Those looking for natural relaxation & wellness support



Terpene lovers who appreciate complex flavor profiles



Experience the Best of Hemp – CBD Exxotics Available Now! 🌿💎

