Sticky Green – CBD Exxotics Collection (3.5g)
Premium Hemp Flower | Exceptional Terpenes | All-Natural Relief
Discover the CBD Exxotics Collection – a trio of top-tier hemp strains offering rich flavors, aromatic profiles, and therapeutic benefits without the high. Each 3.5g jar contains premium, small-batch CBD flower grown with organic practices for maximum quality.
Strain Lineup
🌿 Bubba Kush (Indica-Dominant)
CBD: 18-22% | THC: <0.3% | Terps: 2.8%+
Effects: Deep relaxation, stress relief, sleep support
Flavor: Earthy coffee, chocolate, and subtle spice
Best For: Nighttime unwinding & muscle relaxation
☀️ Super Haze (Sativa-Dominant)
CBD: 16-20% | THC: <0.3% | Terps: 3.1%+
Effects: Uplifting, clear-headed focus, gentle energy
Flavor: Citrus, pine, and tropical fruit
Best For: Daytime productivity & mood enhancement
🌱 Lifter (Hybrid)
CBD: 17-21% | THC: <0.3% | Terps: 2.9%+
Effects: Balanced calm, mild euphoria, stress relief
Flavor: Herbal, floral, with a hint of lemon
Best For: All-day relaxation & anxiety relief
Why Choose CBD Exxotics?
✔ Farm-Bill Compliant – Legal, non-intoxicating, and lab-tested
✔ Full-Spectrum Hemp – Naturally occurring cannabinoids & terpenes
✔ Smooth & Flavorful – Slow-cured for premium taste and aroma
✔ Therapeutic Benefits – Relief without psychoactive effects
Perfect For:
CBD enthusiasts seeking high-quality flower
Those looking for natural relaxation & wellness support
Terpene lovers who appreciate complex flavor profiles
Experience the Best of Hemp – CBD Exxotics Available Now! 🌿💎
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
