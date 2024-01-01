Discover premium cannabis strains with our Snow 3.5g, featuring the uplifting Sativa Wedding Cake, the relaxing Hybrid Purple Punch, and the soothing Indica Gelato 33. Perfectly curated for enthusiasts seeking quality and variety, each strain offers distinct flavors and effects to elevate your cannabis experience.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.