The Kush Rx 3ct Pre Rolls offer the convenience and quality of carefully crafted cannabis products. Each pre-roll features a meticulously blended combination of three renowned strains: Blue Dream Hybrid, offering a balanced high perfect for creative endeavors with flavors of sweet berries; Pineapple Express Sativa, known for its uplifting and euphoric effects that enhance sociability with tropical and fruity flavors; and Sour Diesel Indica, delivering a calming body buzz that melts away tension with earthy and diesel undertones. Enjoy the smooth draw and rich flavors of these pre-rolls, designed for relaxation and enjoyment anytime, anywhere.

Show more