We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Sticky Lickies
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
10 products
Candy
Green Apple Lollipop 30mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 30%
Candy
Cotton Candy Lollipop 30mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 30%
CBD 0%
Candy
Blackberry Kush 60mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Candy
Pineapple Trainwreck Lollipop 60mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Candy
Blueberry Cheesecake Lollipop 60mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 60%
Candy
Cake Batter Lollipop 30mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
Sweet Island Lollipop 60mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 60%
Candy
Fireball OG Lollipop 30mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 30%
Candy
Vanilla Cake Batter Lollipop 30mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 30%
CBD 0%
Candy
Watermelon Lollipop 60mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 60%
Home
Brands
Sticky Lickies
Catalog
Edibles