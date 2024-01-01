Loading...

Sticky Lickies

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

10 products
Product image for Green Apple Lollipop 30mg
Candy
Green Apple Lollipop 30mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 30%
Product image for Cotton Candy Lollipop 30mg
Candy
Cotton Candy Lollipop 30mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 30%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blackberry Kush 60mg
Candy
Blackberry Kush 60mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pineapple Trainwreck Lollipop 60mg
Candy
Pineapple Trainwreck Lollipop 60mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Cheesecake Lollipop 60mg
Candy
Blueberry Cheesecake Lollipop 60mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 60%
Product image for Cake Batter Lollipop 30mg
Candy
Cake Batter Lollipop 30mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sweet Island Lollipop 60mg
Candy
Sweet Island Lollipop 60mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 60%
Product image for Fireball OG Lollipop 30mg
Candy
Fireball OG Lollipop 30mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 30%
Product image for Vanilla Cake Batter Lollipop 30mg
Candy
Vanilla Cake Batter Lollipop 30mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 30%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelon Lollipop 60mg
Candy
Watermelon Lollipop 60mg
by Sticky Lickies
THC 60%