Our premium quality concentrates combine high level THC oil with bold flavors in a portable and rechargeable package. Perfect for when you're on the go, our classic formula offers consistent levels of potency and purity. STIIIZY sets the industry standard, influencing and inspiring through innovative methods.



APPLE FRITTER



TASTE: Citrus, Apple, Hoppy

FEELING: Hungry, Euphoric, Giggly

DESCRIPTION: Apple Fritter is a sweet and mouth watering strain, bursting with apple flavor. Best enjoyed at the beginning of the night, this strain is perfect for winding down to a relaxing body high and calm head high as it lifts your senses with its cinnamon, citrus, and hoppy flavors.

