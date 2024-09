The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.



BLACK TRUFFLE

TASTE: Herbal, Earthy, Woody

FEELING: Giggly, Sleepy, Euphoric



DESCRIPTION: Black Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid that is created by crossing Gelato #33 with another unknown genetic. As the name suggests, its purple flowers are so dark, they almost appear black. Their dense, spade-shaped buds grow from a short and bushy plant, as you’d expect from an indica-dominant plant.

