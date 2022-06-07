90MG GUMMY TRIANGLES - BLUE RASPBERRY BLAST - INDICA



· Taste: Berry, Sweet

· Feeling: Relaxing, Happy, Sleepy

· Description: Blue Raspberry Blast is a fruity, flavorful indica, sure to help you blast off — to sleep, that is.



Enjoy every bite with STIIIZY Edibles, our new line of fast-acting Nanomolecular-Enhanced Live Resin gummies. Each bag contains 90 mg of THC — three 30mg triangles, which each are segmented into three 10mg doses.



- 90MG Total THC

- 30MG Per Piece

- Segmented into Three 10MG Servings

- Fast-acting Nano-molecular Enhanced

- Made with Live Resin