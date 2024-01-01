The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.



BLUEBERRY ACAI



Taste: Blueberry, Citrus, Creamy

Feeling: Uplifted, Creative, Relaxed

Description: Blueberry Acai offers a deliciously sweet and creamy blueberry flavor with hints of citrus, making it a highly enjoyable strain for those seeking both flavor and effects. The high brings a euphoric and uplifting mental buzz that promotes creativity, while a calming physical relaxation settles in, making it perfect for unwinding. Expect to feel a pleasant balance of mental and physical effects that can leave you feeling happy and stress-free, without overwhelming sedation.

