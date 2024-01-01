The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.
BLUEBERRY ACAI
Taste: Blueberry, Citrus, Creamy Feeling: Uplifted, Creative, Relaxed Description: Blueberry Acai offers a deliciously sweet and creamy blueberry flavor with hints of citrus, making it a highly enjoyable strain for those seeking both flavor and effects. The high brings a euphoric and uplifting mental buzz that promotes creativity, while a calming physical relaxation settles in, making it perfect for unwinding. Expect to feel a pleasant balance of mental and physical effects that can leave you feeling happy and stress-free, without overwhelming sedation.
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
