For the cannabis connoisseur that demands the absolute best, STIIIZY delivers with our exclusive Black Label line. This is top shelf ultra premium cannabis for the most discerning tastes. Cultivated to exacting specifications in state of the art facilities where every input is optimized, STIIIZY Black label sets the industry standard for small batch, craft cannabis that delivers an unparalleled experience.



BUBBLEGUM RUNTZ



TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Bubblegum

FEELING: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: Bubblegum Runtz is a flavorful hybrid that combines the sugary sweetness of bubblegum with the fruity notes of Runtz, offering a deliciously candy-like experience. This strain is known for its balanced effects, providing a blissful euphoria that uplifts your mood while simultaneously delivering a relaxing body high. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or enhancing your social vibe, Bubblegum Runtz creates a calm yet joyful state that melts away stress and negativity.

