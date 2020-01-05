STIIIZY
Cereal Milk Diamonds 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
CEREAL MILK / HYBRID
· Taste: Mint, Sweet, Earth
· Feeling: Happy, Relaxed, Creative
· Description: Just a spoonful of Cereal Milk will do the trick, as this potent hybrid will hit you with a hefty wave of minty sweetness and uplifted creativity.
Cereal Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
106 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
2% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
3% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
2% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
2% of people say it helps with insomnia
