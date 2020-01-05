Loading…
Logo for the brand STIIIZY

STIIIZY

Cereal Milk Diamonds 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD

About this product

CEREAL MILK / HYBRID

· Taste: Mint, Sweet, Earth

· Feeling: Happy, Relaxed, Creative

· Description: Just a spoonful of Cereal Milk will do the trick, as this potent hybrid will hit you with a hefty wave of minty sweetness and uplifted creativity.

Cereal Milk effects

Reported by real people like you
106 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
2% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
3% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
2% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
2% of people say it helps with insomnia
