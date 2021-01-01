Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand STIIIZY

STIIIZY

Cherry Haze Diamonds 1g

About this product

CHERRY HAZE / SATIVA

· Taste: Cherry, Diesel, Pine

· Feeling: Uplifted, Energetic, Happy

· Description: Power through your day with the help of Cherry Haze, an uplifting sativa full of cherry and diesel aroma.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!