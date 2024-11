The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature's gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.



CUPCAKEZ



Taste: super sweet nutty vanilla flavor with hints of delicious ripe fruits and berries

Feeling: lift of the spirits, filling you with a sense of euphoria that pushes out any negative or racing thoughts. As your mood is boosted, a light tingle will begin to creep over your body, lulling you into a purely relaxed state that has you feeling physically calm and totally at ease.

Description: slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the potent Blue Kush X Birthday Cake strains.

