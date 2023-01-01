Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

DO-SI-DOS / HYBRID



· Taste: Earthy, Sweet, Pungent

· Feeling: Relaxing, Happy, Euphoric

· Description: An indica-dominant hybrid between Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG. Do-Si-Dos has qualities similar to Girls Scout Cookies that offer a buzz that melts down the body.

