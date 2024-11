Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.



FORBIDDEN ZKITTLES



Taste: Diesel, Fruity, Floral

Feeling: Relaxed Uplifted, Happy

Description: The aroma is of earthy fruits with a gassy overtone that turns pungent and spicy. The Forbidden Zkittles high is just as sweet as its flavor, with relaxing effects that will have you soaring high and feeling happy for hours.

