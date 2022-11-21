Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

GARLIC SAUCE / INDICA

· Taste: Herbal, Spicy, Woody

· Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

· Description: This unique strain has an insanely pungent smell reminiscent of freshly dug up garlic and taste of tangy musk with a hints of spicy earthy garlic upon exhale. A creeping body high that leaves you couch-locked, unable to move for hours on end.