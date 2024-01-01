Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.



GRAPE OCTANE



TASTE: Grape, Woody, Spice



FEELING: Energetic, Focused, Happy



DESCRIPTION: Grape Octane Solventless Pods give you the full flavor profile similar to that of a. A mixture of spice and apple flavor, this strain is authentic in keeping you feeling calm and euphoric. Grape Octane Solventless Pods are extracted using high-quality flowers and without the use of harmful chemicals and additives. Our extraction methods have kept Grape Octane's concentrate authentic and true to its strain flavor.

