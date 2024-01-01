GRAPE OCTANE CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.

GRAPE OCTANE

TASTE: Grape, Woody, Spice

FEELING: Energetic, Focused, Happy

DESCRIPTION: Grape Octane Solventless Pods give you the full flavor profile similar to that of a. A mixture of spice and apple flavor, this strain is authentic in keeping you feeling calm and euphoric. Grape Octane Solventless Pods are extracted using high-quality flowers and without the use of harmful chemicals and additives. Our extraction methods have kept Grape Octane's concentrate authentic and true to its strain flavor.

About this strain

Grape Octane, also known as Grape Octane OG,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, creative, and happy. Grape Octane has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grape Octane, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
