STIIIZY'S Live Rosin Badder is first press rosin at it's finest. It all starts with our premium fresh frozen cannabis, ice, water, and bit of agitation to separate those glistening golden trichomes from the plant. Once separated, those pristine trichomes are immediately frozen, dried, sieved, sifted, and pressed in a fine micron bag. Only highest grade of terpene rich trichomes become STIIIZY Live Rosin Badder. No chemicals or solvents are ever used, and everything is kept cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste.



GRAPE OCTANE



Taste: Grape, Diesel, Berry



Feeling: Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative



Description: Grape Octane delivers a potent, fast-acting experience that’s perfect for unwinding after a long day. With an initial burst of uplifting euphoria and enhanced creativity, this strain quickly settles into a soothing body high, promoting relaxation without being overly sedative. The grape and berry flavors, accented by a hint of gassy diesel, make each inhale rich and full. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from stress, depression, or mild pain, with an added bonus of stimulating appetite​.

