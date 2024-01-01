GRAPE OCTANE LIVE ROSIN BADDER 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

STIIIZY'S Live Rosin Badder is first press rosin at it's finest. It all starts with our premium fresh frozen cannabis, ice, water, and bit of agitation to separate those glistening golden trichomes from the plant. Once separated, those pristine trichomes are immediately frozen, dried, sieved, sifted, and pressed in a fine micron bag. Only highest grade of terpene rich trichomes become STIIIZY Live Rosin Badder. No chemicals or solvents are ever used, and everything is kept cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste.

GRAPE OCTANE

Taste: Grape, Diesel, Berry

Feeling: Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative

Description: Grape Octane delivers a potent, fast-acting experience that’s perfect for unwinding after a long day. With an initial burst of uplifting euphoria and enhanced creativity, this strain quickly settles into a soothing body high, promoting relaxation without being overly sedative. The grape and berry flavors, accented by a hint of gassy diesel, make each inhale rich and full. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from stress, depression, or mild pain, with an added bonus of stimulating appetite​.

About this strain

Grape Octane, also known as Grape Octane OG,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and energetic. Grape Octane has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grape Octane, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item