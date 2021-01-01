STIIIZY
Ice Cream Mintz Diamonds 1g
About this product
ICE CREAM MINTZ / INDICA
· Taste: Sweet, Fruit, Mint
· Feeling: Sleep, Hungry, Giggly
· Description: Ice Cream Mintz is a wonderful night cap, sure to help you laugh (and maybe eat) your way to bed.
