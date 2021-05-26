Loading…
Kush Cake Live Rosin Jam 1g

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 24%CBD
About this strain

Kush Cake

Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. According to growers, Kush Cake buds are pointy with light green and orange hairs, and a little bit of frost. This strain is traditionally grown indoors. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.

Kush Cake effects

Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
76% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
7% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.