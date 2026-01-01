About this product
Rolled in 100% tobacco-free hemp and finished with kief, Magic Melon infused blunts showcase smooth, even performance and the balanced consistency that defines the 40’s experience. Offered in 2.5G five-packs, these blunts are crafted for quality, presentation, and consistency in every draw.
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About this product
Rolled in 100% tobacco-free hemp and finished with kief, Magic Melon infused blunts showcase smooth, even performance and the balanced consistency that defines the 40’s experience. Offered in 2.5G five-packs, these blunts are crafted for quality, presentation, and consistency in every draw.
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About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like THC vape, premium flowers, pre-rolls, extracts, and edibles. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
Get exclusive deals at www.stiiizy.com
#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
Get exclusive deals at www.stiiizy.com
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
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