ORANGE CREAM - LIVE RESIN INFUSED PRE-ROLLS
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
ORANGE CREAM (Flower) / ORANGE POPSICLE (Live Resin Infused) / KIEF COATED / SATIVA
· Description: Our premium pre-rolls are infused with strain specific Live Resin, filled with indoor flower, and coated in Kief.
· Flower Taste: Citrus, Creamy, Sweet
LIIIT Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls Rolled in Kief - 1.3G
· Description: Our premium pre-rolls are infused with strain specific Live Resin, filled with indoor flower, and coated in Kief.
· Flower Taste: Citrus, Creamy, Sweet
LIIIT Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls Rolled in Kief - 1.3G
Orange Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!