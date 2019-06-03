Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand STIIIZY

STIIIZY

ORANGE CREAM - LIVE RESIN INFUSED PRE-ROLLS

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

ORANGE CREAM (Flower) / ORANGE POPSICLE (Live Resin Infused) / KIEF COATED / SATIVA

· Description: Our premium pre-rolls are infused with strain specific Live Resin, filled with indoor flower, and coated in Kief.
· Flower Taste: Citrus, Creamy, Sweet

LIIIT Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls Rolled in Kief - 1.3G

Orange Cream effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!