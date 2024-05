Stiiizy 40s blunts are rolled with 100% tobacco free, kief dusted hemp wraps, secured tightly around a glass tip. We’ve packed each infused blunt with high quality indoor flower so that every inhale is just as good as every exhale. Stiiizy 40s Blunts are reinventing the way you get high by being the first to introduce 40%+ THC potency with live resin infusion. Pass the blunt.



ORANGE SUNSET



TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Pine



FEELING: Creative, Euphoric, Uplifting



DESCRIPTION: Orange Sunset is known for its sharp citrus aroma accented by fresh earth and pine. This bud has a sweet creamy citrus flavor with a touch of tangy sour oranges upon exhale. The high is very cerebral, starting with the mind then your body in soothing waves and leaving you feeling totally at ease.

Show more