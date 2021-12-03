7ENGINES is a company composed of entrepreneurs, scientists, professional athletes, actors and cultivators that all call SW Michigan home! 7ENGINES is a powerful, mythical name firmly rooted in the history and reality of Southwest Michigan. Like many towns during the industrial era of America, Buchanan, New Buffalo, Sawyer and Niles were about 7 miles away from the next town. This was generally the distance that the first steam engines could make it before needing to hit a water stop to refuel. The number seven also holds significance in native Potawatomie teachings, beliefs, and culture. The Seven Grandfathers teachings of Wisdom, Respect, Love, Honesty, Humility, Bravery and Truth serve as principals of living in harmony with the world around us. Also represented by the ‘7’ is the Potawatomie peoples’ ideal of Seven Generation Sustainability; a concept that urges the current generation of humans to live and work for the benefit of seven generations into the future. While these ideas and teachings hold relevance locally, we believe they can resonate with everyone across Michigan and beyond. We are located nearby South Bend, Indiana, Notre Dame University & Michiana area.