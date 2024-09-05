JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids
Logo for JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids
dispensary

JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids

Leafly List Winner
Grand Rapids, MI
506.7 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
1561 products | Last updated:

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

Shop all weed deals

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids

JARS Cannabis is a medical and recreational dispensary in Grand Rapids providing the highest quality of cannabis products, with the widest variety of options, at prices people can afford. Offering around 2,500 products from 100+ cannabis brands of various categories and price points, JARS sells a range of products from flowers and prerolls to chocolate, cookies, candy, and gummy edibles, as well as concentrate extracts such as wax, shatter, RSO, diamonds, and moonrocks. Comprised of knowledgeable experts, our highly motivated staff is dedicated to ensuring the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is easy and accessible. Stop by JARS Cannabis dispensary in Grand Rapids for the best cannabis deals, products, and customer service.

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 195
1815 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Send a message
Call (616) 805-9900
Visit website
License AU-R-000495
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountArab/Middle Eastern owned

leafly list awards

  • 2024 Leafly List Winner

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids

Promotions at JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

180 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids

4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.