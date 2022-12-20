About this product
The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.
PINK CHAMPAGNE
TASTE: Tastes of sweet berries and grapes with a rich kush exhale.
FEELING: High is both sedative and uplifting, perfect for kicking back when hanging out with friends at home or just on your own couch. The high starts with a euphoric mood boost that leaves you feeling giggly and relaxed. Your mind will swing back and forth between activity and grogginess as your body falls into couch-locked sedation. Thanks to these effects and its high 16-25% average THC level, Pink Champagne is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as migraines, chronic pain, insomnia, and depression.
DESCRIPTION: Indica dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) strain created through crossing the infamous Ken's Granddaddy Purple X Cherry
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC