The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.



PINK CHAMPAGNE



TASTE: Tastes of sweet berries and grapes with a rich kush exhale.



FEELING: High is both sedative and uplifting, perfect for kicking back when hanging out with friends at home or just on your own couch. The high starts with a euphoric mood boost that leaves you feeling giggly and relaxed. Your mind will swing back and forth between activity and grogginess as your body falls into couch-locked sedation. Thanks to these effects and its high 16-25% average THC level, Pink Champagne is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as migraines, chronic pain, insomnia, and depression.



DESCRIPTION: Indica dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) strain created through crossing the infamous Ken's Granddaddy Purple X Cherry