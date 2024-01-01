Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



PINK PINEAPPLE



TASTE: Citrus, Floral, Tropical



FEELING: Uplifted, Happy, Focused



DESCRIPTION: A tropical sativa strain that is great for early morning to all day use. This strain gives a heavy pineapple aroma with hints of floral undertones. The taste is sweet and sugary with accents of citrus perfect to start and enjoy your day.

