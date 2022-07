Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

--

RAINBOW SHERBERT / HYBRID



· Taste: Berry, Fruity, Sweet

· Feeling: Creative, Relaxed, Uplifting

· Description: Sweet berry fruit flavor that has a sugary exhale with a hint of fresh mint. Rainbow Sherbet's high hits you almost immediately after your first exhale with a mental rush of energy that lifts your spirits.