The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.



ROYAL SALUTE



Taste: Lemon, Lime, Sweet



Feeling: Uplifting, Relaxing, Tingly



Description: Royal Salute delivers a euphoric and soothing high that begins with a light, heady buzz before cascading into full-body relaxation. The experience is both uplifting and calming, perfect for melting away stress and tension. It features a balanced blend of cerebral and physical effects, making it ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety, chronic pain, or hypertension. The flavor profile is a mix of citrusy lemon and lime, with a sweet and creamy vanilla finish, adding to the strain's enjoyable experience

