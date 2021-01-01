Loading…
Logo for the brand STIIIZY

STIIIZY

STIIIZY CAKE LIIIT .5G Pre-Roll

About this product

STIIIZY CAKE / HYBRID

· Taste: Pine, Spicy, Earthy
· Feeling: Calm, Happy, Euphoric
· Description: This indica-dominant hybrid is a skunky, pungent strain that will put you bring you a sense of calm.
