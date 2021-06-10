Loading…
Logo for the brand STIIIZY

STIIIZY

Premium Jack - Premium THC POD 1G

SativaTHC 17%CBD
PREMIUM JACK / SATIVA

· Taste: Pine, Earthy, Sweet
· Feeling: Blissful, Creative, Uplifting
· Description: Premium Jack provides a blissful, clear-headed, and creative experience.

Jack Herer effects

Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
