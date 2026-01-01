About this product
The STIIIZY 40’s Strawberry Mango multipack offers five 0.5G infused prerolls made from premium cannabis flower infused with live resin and coated with kief. Known for its tropical notes and ripe, flavor-forward profile, this sativa-dominant lineup delivers a balance in every roll, designed for convenience without compromise.
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About this product
The STIIIZY 40’s Strawberry Mango multipack offers five 0.5G infused prerolls made from premium cannabis flower infused with live resin and coated with kief. Known for its tropical notes and ripe, flavor-forward profile, this sativa-dominant lineup delivers a balance in every roll, designed for convenience without compromise.
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About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like THC vape, premium flowers, pre-rolls, extracts, and edibles. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
Get exclusive deals at www.stiiizy.com
#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
Get exclusive deals at www.stiiizy.com
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
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