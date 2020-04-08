Nature's Wonder Dispensary - Apache Junction
**OPEN FOR REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS ***9a-8p Mon-Sat & 9a-5p Sundays**
Valid 3/23/2020 – 8/30/2020
Express orders are encouraged but we are still taking patients into the budtending room! We are taking precautions by using gloves, masks, sanitizing frequently, and we have adjusted the seating in the lobby to practice Social Distancing. Only Discounts Honored Currently Due To High Demand & Lack Of Supply: Senior 10% Military 10% DA 30%
Staff picks
TRU 1/8th Jars - OG Kush Breath
from TRU Infusion
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
TRU 1/8th Jars- Cherry Wifi
from TRU Infusion
20.16%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
All Products
TRU 1/8ths Jars -Animal Candy
from TRU Infusion
24.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Candy
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
TRU 1/8ths Jars -Mimosa
from TRU Infusion
24.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
TRU 1/8ths Jars - Abusive OG
from TRU Infusion
24.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Abusive OG
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
TRU 1/8ths Jars - Ogiesel
from TRU Infusion
22.47%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Cookies & Cream *Premium*
from TRU Infusion
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2301 ounce
TRU 1/8th Jars- Jungle GLaze
from TRU Infusion
22.44%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
HYH 1/2 Ounce - *Headstash* SHAKE (ID) *NO DISCOUNTS*
from HYH SOCIETY
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Headstash
Strain
$40½ ounce
$40½ ounce
$601 ounce
Cherry Wifi (SD) GRAMS ONLY *Premium*
from TRU Infusion
20.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Wifi
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2301 ounce
HYH 1/2 Ounce - *Jenny Kush* SHAKE (SD) *NO DISCOUNTS*
from HYH SOCIETY
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$40½ ounce
$40½ ounce
$601 ounce
Pre Roll Dementia (SD) 1g
from HiBuddy Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
MAC POPCORN NUG *Super Saver*
from TRU Infusion
25.07%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Animal Face *Premium*
from TRU Infusion
27.49%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2301 ounce
TRU 1/8ths Jars - MAC
from TRU Infusion
25.07%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
TRU 1/8ths Jars - Triple Chocolate Chip
from TRU Infusion
24.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
TRU 1/8ths Jars - Orange Kush
from TRU Infusion
24.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
TRU 1/8ths Jars -Animal Face
from TRU Infusion
27.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
TRU 1/8th Jars - Ice Cream Cake
from TRU Infusion
27.69%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake (ID) *Premium* GRAMS ONLY
from TRU Infusion
27.69%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
TRU Infusion RSO Blue Dream - 1g
from TRU Infusion
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Tru Infusion Shatter Orange Cream 1g
from TRU Infusion
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cream
Strain
$221 gram
$221 gram
HYH Syringe - Cuties - 1g
from HYH SOCIETY
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
TRU Infusion RSO Mendo Purp 1g
from TRU Infusion
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
High Grade Shatter Golden Lemons- 1g
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
HYH Syringe - Raw - 1g
from HYH SOCIETY
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
TRU Infusion RSO Full Spectrum - 1:1
from TRU Infusion
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
TRU CBD Isolate - 1000mg
from TRU Infusion
___
THC
___
CBD
HYH Syringe - Strawberry - 1g
from HYH SOCIETY
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
HYH Syringe - Snowcone - 1g
from HYH SOCIETY
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Venom LA Zkittles Shatter 1g
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
High Grade Shatter Jenny Kush- 1g
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
High Grade High CBD RSO
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
High Grade Shatter Cookies & Cream - 1g
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
High Grade Shatter Mendo Breath - 1g
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Venom Lemon Meringue Pie Shatter 1g
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
TRU Infusion RSO Full Spectrum - Hybrid
from TRU Infusion
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Venom Purple Punch (ID) Crumble 1g
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Venom Purple Punch Shatter 1g
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Venom Redwood Kush (I) Shatter 1g
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
1234567