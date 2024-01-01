Introducing our newest sensation: Live Resin Liquid Diamonds, crafted by melting diamonds into a liquid form to give you the highest potency possible, mixing with live resin to deliver true cannabis flavor. A dab experience in the palm of your hand.

Our newest Live Resin Liquid Diamonds line up pays a tribute to our commitment to excellence. Designed for the best tastes, and delivering an experience that's simply unmatched. Convenience meets luxury in every hit, giving you an elevated experience.



STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE



TASTE: Sweet, Gassy, Strawberry FEELING: Relaxed, Creative, Happy

Discover the pure bliss of Strawberry Shortcake LRLD, a famous strain loved for its euphoric effects. With its delicious strawberry flavor, this strain will delight your taste buds and leave you craving more. Experience the joy of Strawberry Shortcake LRLD today

