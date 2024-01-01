Introducing our newest sensation: Live Resin Liquid Diamonds, crafted by melting diamonds into a liquid form to give you the highest potency possible, mixing with live resin to deliver true cannabis flavor. A dab experience in the palm of your hand. Our newest Live Resin Liquid Diamonds line up pays a tribute to our commitment to excellence. Designed for the best tastes, and delivering an experience that's simply unmatched. Convenience meets luxury in every hit, giving you an elevated experience.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
TASTE: Sweet, Gassy, Strawberry FEELING: Relaxed, Creative, Happy Discover the pure bliss of Strawberry Shortcake LRLD, a famous strain loved for its euphoric effects. With its delicious strawberry flavor, this strain will delight your taste buds and leave you craving more. Experience the joy of Strawberry Shortcake LRLD today
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.