Elevate your pre-roll game. Stiiizy 40s pre-rolls are setting the standard with high potency, cannabis infused joints coated evenly with kief. Using our proprietary live resin infusion methods, we’ve designed every pre-roll to offer 40%+ THC potency with a unique flavor profile. With a smooth inhale and tasteful exhale, each and every Stiiizy 40 is packed with indoor grown flower, specifically made to ensure a potent and long-lasting high. Spark up the 40s.



STRAWNANA



TASTE: Strawberry, Banana, Sweet



FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Talkative



DESCRIPTION: Perfect for any hybrid lover to feel the euphoric rush of energy, Strawnana 40ʼs will keep you feeling creative and motivated just like in its name, our Strawnana hones in on the full and impactful aromas of both strawberry and banana.

